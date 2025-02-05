Major tag team split teased ahead of massive WWE championship match

WWE Superstars are on edge as they look to secure their spots on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Coming out of the Royal Rumble, tension has picked up in the locker room with even longtime friends and tag team partners going at it. One tag team is dealing with issues while focused on winning gold outside of the tag team division.

A-Town Down Under has been a top tag team since before they became WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania XL. Fans expected Grayson Waller and Austin Theory to be split up by now after issues between the two kept piling up last year. However, they found a resurgence in NXT, and are currently set to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day.

The Now and The 21st Century Success Story teamed up on this week's NXT episode to defeat Femi and Trick Williams in the main event. WWE shared the following clip of Sarah Schreiber interviewing A-Town Down Under backstage last night.

Waller declared that they run NXT and are on the brand to expose others. Theory also put their tag team over until Grayson said he would finally become NXT Champion at Vengeance Day. This didn't sit well with Austin, who said maybe he would be the one to take the title. The heels tried to smooth things over as they went to the ring, but the tension continued:

"[laughing emoji x 3] Things are fine between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as their NXT Championship Match looms... #WWENXT," wrote the company.

Waller has had four shots at the NXT Championship in the past, from Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and Bron Breakker. Theory has had just one shot at singles gold on the brand, and that was against then-North American Champion Roderick Strong.

Updated lineup for WWE NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT will invade the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, on February 15 for the Vengeance Day PLE. Below is the updated lineup:

Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans (if Evans is medically cleared to compete from jaw injury)

NXT Women's North American Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer NXT Women's Championship Triple Threat: Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley

Giulia (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Bayley NXT Championship Triple Threat: Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

The 15th Vengeance Day event will be the last PLE stop for NXT on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Stand & Deliver 2025 is set to take place in the Las Vegas area in late April.

