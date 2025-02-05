WWE NXT Results: Controversial finish forces referee decision; Charlotte returns; Trick Williams brutalized (2/4/25)

The WWE NXT before Vengeance Day kicked off with a match between Stephanie Vaquer and Jacy Jayne. We got some big promos later in the ring and even got a visit from Charlotte Flair.

WWE NXT Results (February 4, 2025):

Stephanie Vaquer def. Jacy Jayne

Ridge Holland def. Stacks

Sol Ruca & Zaria def. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Karmen Petrovic def. Kelani Jordan via DQ

A-Town Down Under def. Oba Femi & Trick Willaims

WWE NXT Results: Jacy Jayne vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Vaquer had the early advantage with a takedown, and Jacy fled the ring before coming back with a slam. Stephanie sent Jacy outside and Fatal Influence got involved as Stephanie headed to ringside as well.

Jayne took control after the distraction and got some strikes in before Vaquer hit her with a superplex. Jacy missed the cannonball before taking the corner knees and a back suplex.

Nyx interfered and broke up the pin before Vaquer took her out and hit the modified backbreaker on Jacy for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Jacy Jayne

Grade: B

Lexis King was next on NXT and said he was on his way to becoming the biggest star in WWE history. He thanked Williams Regal and others for their help and said he wasn't a 'normie,' he would do anything to win, just like his father, whom King didn't even know very well.

All King knew was that his father was a loose cannon, and he intended to follow in his footsteps. He added that from now on, the Heritage Cup will be defended in a regular single pinfall match.

Fandango made his big return and introduced himself as JDC. King said he knew him before asking if he was done playing dress-up with Tyler Breeze. JDC said that he represented The System and TNA and was looking to secure the Heritage Cup in a match next week.

Lexis didn't know about The System but was ready to face the TNA Star next week.

WWE NXT Results: Stacks vs. Ridge Holland

Stacks attacked Ridge before the match, and after the bell rang, Shawn Spears and his squad showed up to watch from the balcony. Ridge took a dropkick before the match went outside, and Stacks was tossed into the steel steps.

Ridge taunted Tony D at ringside while delivering a beatdown on Stacks in the ring. Stacks came back with a codebreaker and headed up top, but Ridge countered with an overhook suplex.

Luca tried to interfere and was pushed aside before Izzi Dame got in the ring, allowing Stacks to get a near fall off a rollup. Holland came back with the Redeemer and picked up the win.

Result: Ridge Holland def. Stacks

Grade: B

WWE NXT Results: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

Paxley and Ruca kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before Zaria took control. Gigi dodged some big moves and traded slaps with Zaria before getting a big Frankensteiner and a dropkick on Ruca.

Paxley came back in and got an elbow drop before locking in 'The Spider Inside Her.' Gigi came back and hit a big senton before Ruca got the Sol Smashed on Dolin for the win.

Result: Sol Ruca & Zaria def. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

Grade: C

Trick Williams was interviewed and said he deserved a title shot more than Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Oba Femi knew.

Bayley was out next and was immediately interrupted by Roxanne Perez. Roxanne said that she beat Giulia at the Rumble, which meant she was better than her. She also made fun of Bayley transferring to RAW but then showing up on NXT in recent weeks because she didn't know what to do.

Bayley told Perez that losing the title caused the NXT star to lose her mind, and now she's also losing her best friend. Before Giulia came out and joined them in the ring, Perez said she would win the title at Vengeance Day no matter what.

Giulia said that Roxanne was nothing without a title and added that she would beat Bayley at Vengeance Day. Charlotte Flair showed up and got a great reaction from the crowd.

Charlotte said that NXT was always her home and that she could beat all of them on any day.

Cora Jade came out of nowhere and attacked Bayley and Giulia with a kendo stick, even about to hit Roxanne. The former champ ran off, and Jade posed with the NXT Women's Title in the ring.

Backstage on NXT, Ava was about to suspend Je'Von Evans for heading to the ring even though he wasn't medically cleared and had been told not to. Ethan Page suggested that he face Evans in a match instead, and Ava liked the idea. She said she would book the match for Vengeance Day, but only if Evans was medically cleared by then.

Backstage, Ridge Holland told Tony D'Angelo that if they faced one-on-one without any distractions, Holland would beat him for the title. Izzi Dame was there and suggested a cage match, which both Ridge and Tony agreed to.

WWE NXT Results: Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan had the early advantage and hit a big dive to the outside, wiping out Ashante Adonis at the ringside before we saw Jaida Parker make her way there. Parker joined the commentary team while Karmen took control in the ring and locked in a submission hold.

Jordan got a modified DDT for a near fall before Petrovic came back with some big kicks and a takedown. Jordan hit her version of the Angle Slam and two moonsaults in the corner before locking in the cross-face, making Petrovic tap.

Result: Kelani Jordan def. Karmen Petrovic

After the match, Jordan attacked Karmen and locked in the submission hold once more, refusing to let go. Officials separated them before the referee called the match in Karmen's favor, disqualifying Jordan after it was already called.

Result: Karmen Petrovic def. Kelani Jordan via DQ

Grade: B

Bayley was backstage and asked for a match against Cora Jade the next week before Briggs and Inamura came in to ask Ava to book them for a tag match next week.

WWE NXT Results: Oba Femi & Trick Willaims vs. A-Town Down Under

Trick got some big moves early on with Theory in the ring, and the latter managed to turn it around and get an early near fall off a takedown. Waller was tagged in, and they isolated the former NXT champ before Trick turned it around and came back with thunderous chops in the corner.

Oba was tagged in and got some huge moves before Trick was pushed into the champ. The former dragged Trick outside and yelled at him before Waller hit them with a big dive to the floor. Williams was in trouble in the ring as the main roster stars isolated him once more and hit some big moves in the ring.

Williams returned with a big forearm and made the tag before Oba cleared the ring and stacked both opponents for a massive double Samoan Drop. Oba got a big hip toss on Theory before Trick tagged himself in, making the champ very angry.

Things devolved in the ring, and Oba tried for a powerbomb on Theory, but both men went over the ropes and fell outside. In the ring, Trick was setting up for the win, but Eddy Thorpe came out and attacked Trick with a belt, letting Waller pick up the win for his team.

Result: A-Town Down Under def. Oba Femi & Trick Willaims

Grade: B+

After the match, Oba left Trick in the ring, and Eddy unloaded on him before officials came in to stop him, and NXT went off the air.

