Top WWE heel thanks Carmelo Hayes after tricking him on NXT 2.0

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has thanked Carmelo Hayes after making him sign merchandise for one of his family members, which also included a contract for the NXT North American title.

On the developmental brand, Waller portrays an obsessive character who is often seen boasting about his in-ring abilities. As far as Hayes is concerned, he is the current NXT North American Champion in his second reign. Earlier this month, he successfully defended his title against Tony D'Angelo.

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, Melo signed some memorabilia for Grayson's family, including a basketball, t-shirt, and posters. However, it came to light that Waller had tricked Hayes into signing a contract for a North American Championship match on next Tuesday's Great American Bash.

After the match announcement, Waller posted a photo of the signed basketball on social media, calling Carmelo Hayes a "good guy."

He also added the champion's catchphrase "Melo don't miss" in his post, possibly alluding to the latter's inability to understand the trick.

Here is what he wrote:

"Good guy Melo signing this for one of the lads back home. Don’t forget, Melo don’t miss #WWENXT"

Fan reactions to Grayson Waller's tweet about Carmelo Hayes sending him signed merchandise

Grayson Waller is pretty active on social media and never leaves a chance to speak his mind.

The interaction between the two NXT stars seemed to have drawn people's attention, and Waller's tweet garnered quite a few reactions from wrestling fans worldwide. Here are some of the best of the lot:

Both Carmelo and Grayson are doing well with their progress on the developmental brand. Fans will have to tune in next Tuesday to see who comes out with the NXT North American Championship from the Great American Bash.

