WWE NXT Results: Superstar tricks top champ into title match; Bron Breakker injured - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 28, 2022)

NXT 2.0 kicked off with a match between the teams of Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. The winning team would go on to face Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at the Great American Bash.

WWE NXT Results (June 28, 2022): Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Jade and Carter started the match and the former was in control early on. Chance tagged in but was isolated by Jade and Perez. Roxanne countered out of a double-team move and dropped Katana on the ropes. Perez and Jade hit a double vertical suplex on Chance before Kayden came back and managed to clear the ring.

After a break on NXT, Perez was caught in a single-legged crab before Chance tagged in and locked in the full Boston Crab. Roxanne managed to reverse out of the move and make the tag before Jade came in and got a near fall off a running knee in the corner. Both Carter and Jade were down and Roxane came in off the tag but took a superkick from Carter.

Perez was isolated in the ring after Kayden knocked Cora off the apron and was being set up for a double-team finisher. She managed to counter the move and rolled up Katana for the win.

Result: Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Grade: B

Joe Gacy and The Dyad approached Diamond Mine backstage hoping that the Creed Brothers would join them but they instead ended up booking a match.

Toxic Attraction was backstage and Nikkita Lyons walked up to them and challenged Mandy Rose to a match.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro on NXT

Jiro tried to get some moves in early but Vinci managed to knock him down dominated. Jiro took a suplex and some very loud chops before Vinci hit a springboard tornado DDT. Vinci got the powerbomb finisher and picked up the easy win.

Result: Giovanni Vinci def. Ikemen Jiro

Grade: D

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were backstage and Grayson Waller came in to get Melo's autograph for his family back home.

The new NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were out next, with the crowd chanting 'USA'. The duo were having an emotional moment after securing their first title and the crowd chanted 'you deserve it'.

Pretty Deadly came out and called them American trash for disgracing the titles. A brawl broke out soon enough and the champs cleared the ring by tossing the former champions outside.

Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana James on NXT

James started off strong but Hartwell took over with an arm drag. Indi sent James outside but the latter dragged her down and dropped her on the ropes. James got some big kicks before Kiana countered off a fireman's carry.

James took a forearm from the apron before we headed back to the ring. Indi missed an elbow drop off the ropes before James rolled her up with her foot on the ropes and picked up the win.

Result: Kiana James def. Indi Hartwell

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was taking an angry walk and got a call from Santos Escobar who mocked him for not being able to win the North American Championship. Tony got angrier and tossed his phone into the river before walking off.

Wes Lee was in a backstage promo and said that he will take out Trick Williams next week.

Diamond Mine vs. Joe Gacy & The Dyad on NXT

Roderick Strong and Joe Gacy kicked off the match and Roddy was in control early on but was dragged into The Dyad's corner.

The Creed Brothers came in and were beating down on one of the Dyad before Gacy summoned him outside the ring and gave him a pep talk. The reinvigorated Dyad went back in the ring and immediately took back control with a headlock.

Back after a break on NXT, Gacy got a big DDT on Brutus Creed for a near fall. The Dyads isolated Brutus and held him down before Gacy taunted him and hit a Rock Bottom for a near fall.

Brutus tagged Julius, who took control of the match and was about to get his finisher but Strong forced a tag. Diamond Mine got into an argument before the Dyads caught Strong with a double-team move and picked up the win.

Result: Joe Gacy & the Dyads def. Diamond Mine

Grade: B

Backstage, we learned that Grayson Waller had tricked Melo into signing a title match contract under the guise of getting an autograph. The match was now official for The Great American Bash.

Roderick Strong challenged the Creed Brothers to a match at the Great American Bash to teach them discipline.

Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn on NXT

Sanga was making his entrance when Xyon Quinn attacked him on the ramp. The duo headed to the ring and the match was started shortly after. Sanga had control of the match and was tossing Quinn around the ring with relative ease before Quinn tried to get a headlock in.

Sanga broke the hold and sent Quinn into the corner but took a double dropkick. Quinn took a massive clothesline before Sanga hit his chokeslam finisher and picked up the win.

Result: Sanga def. Xyon Quinn

Grade: B

Mandy Rose vs. Nikkita Lyons on NXT

Rose had the early advantage thanks to constant distractions from Dolin at ringside. Lyons got in control and tossed Mandy into the turnbuckles before getting a big splash. Dolin and Jayne dragged Mandy outside to save her before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Lyons took Mandy down to the mat and pounded on her before trying for a submission move. Lyons hit another splash in the corner before getting a near fall off a German suplex.

Dolin and Jayne attacked Lyons in the ring as Roxanne and Cora came out to even the numbers. Jade, Perez, and Lyons sent Toxic Attraction out of the ring before NXT moved on.

Result: Nikkita Lyons def. Mandy Rose via Disqualification

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Xyon Quinn was worried about his future and Apollo Crews mocked him before walking off.

Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes were out next and Grimes accused the champ of taking shortcuts. Breakker fired back but Grimes told him that he might be stronger and faster but he lacked heart.

Grimes brought up Breakker's dad and Bron attacked him. Grimes slipped out before Bron could land the move and sent the champ into the turnbuckles twice.

It looked like Bron's shoulder was out, and as the referees and medics came out to assist the champ, Grimes told him that he may not be able to beat Bron at 100% but he won't be at his 100% next week before NXT went off the air.

Episode grade: B

We got some big match announcements for The NXT Great American Bash while Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez earned a title shot for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

