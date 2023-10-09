Grayson Wallers fires personal shot at Carlito following WWE return

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is known for staying in character even outside the squared circle. He can often be seen poking fun at fellow wrestlers. The Momentmaker did the same when he took shots at the returning Carlito.

The former United States Champion made a surprising comeback at WWE Fastlane as the mystery partner of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in a match against The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. Carlito came to the rescue of the LWO members in the middle of the match and secured the win for his team. Earlier today, it was reported that the returning superstar was headed to SmackDown.

Following the premium live event, Grayson Waller took to Twitter to post a welcome message for the former Intercontinental Champion to the blue brand. But Grayson Waller, being the heel he is, fired shots at Carlito in his welcome message. The Aussie claimed that his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, is superior to Carlito's Cabana.

"Welcome to Smackdown @Litocolon279! Just remember Carlito’s Cabana is just a poor man’s Grayson Waller Effect [palm tree emoji]," Waller tweeted.

With Carlito heading to The Friday Night Show and Grayson Waller already being an integral part of it, we might see the two lock horns soon. The Momentaker has had a history of having segments with returning superstars recently.

Triple H shares his views on Carlito's return at WWE Fastlane

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed a lot of things during the post-show press conference. The former World Champion also talked about Carlito's return at the premium live event.

The Game stated that this comeback was long overdue, and he is excited to see what the former tag team champion has to offer.

"The return of Carlito tonight. Long overdue. Very excited for him, and as he would say, that's cool. Excited to have him back, excited to have him back home, and excited to see what he can do on this run."

