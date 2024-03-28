"Great work boss!" - WWE Superstar shares happy reaction after The Rock destroys Cody Rhodes on RAW

A WWE Superstar seems elated over The Rock's beatdown of Cody Rhodes on this week's Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is SmackDown's Grayson Waller.

During the opening segment of RAW, The Great One whispered something to Cody Rhodes after making a surprise appearance. It was later seemingly revealed that the veteran told Rhodes he would make him bleed. The final moments of the show saw him brutally beating down The American Nightmare.

Before leaving Rhodes in a pool of his own blood, The Final Boss pulled out a belt with ''Mama Rhodes'' written on it. Rock then put some of Cody's blood on the belt to end the show.

Shortly after, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller shared his thoughts on the vicious beatdown via an Instagram comment. Here's what he said:

"Great work boss!"

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' rivalry

There was a time years ago when The Rock was a huge Cody Rhodes fan. In late 2019, Rhodes delivered a passionate promo addressing Chris Jericho. The promo received massive praise from fans and wrestling veterans, including The People's Champion. Rock wrote the following on Twitter in response to The American Nightmare's promo:

Earlier this year, Cody won the Men's Royal Rumble match and made it clear immediately that he was gunning for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title. His decision later changed, and he gave up his WrestleMania XL spot to The Brahma Bull.

Cody later decided against giving up his spot and made it clear that he wanted to face Reigns at The Show of Shows. The Rock wasn't happy, and thus, the rivalry kicked off on WWE TV.

On RAW this Monday, the former WWE Champion mercilessly beat Cody Rhodes in what many fans are calling one of the greatest segments in the red brand's history. With both men all set to appear on the WrestleMania XL go-home edition of WWE RAW, it remains to be seen if Rhodes is planning to exact revenge.

