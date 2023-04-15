"Greatest moment in history" - Fans react to 28-year-old star who's missing for 213 days taking down Ronda Rousey with a finisher

Ronda Rousey is arguably the toughest superstar in the women’s division. However, she was taken down by a 28-year-old superstar at a WWE live event not too long ago.

Rousey hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 39, where she teamed up with Shayna Baszler to win a Women's Showcase match. Fans expected the two superstars to get in the race for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship following their win. The two women were also part of the tag title scene in September 2022. During that time, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez held the gold for a short reign.

In a WWE Live event on September 10, 2022, Aliyah and Raquel put their titles on the line against the teams of Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler and Xia Li & Shotzi.

During the contest, 28-year-old Aliyah took down The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a Spear out of nowhere. It turned out to be a highlight of the match, and a video of the same was recently posted by a fan on Twitter.

Many fans were thrilled to see Aliyah take down someone like Ronda with the finisher.

While most appreciated the 28-year-old’s effort, others were critical of how she pulled off the move.

Aliyah disappeared from television two days after the match. She and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW. As of this writing, she hasn’t competed in a match in 213 days.

Ronda Rousey hasn’t competed since WWE WrestleMania 39

Fans expected Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to step up to Lita and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Tag Team Championship after WrestleMania 39. However, the two have been missing since their win at The Show of Shows.

WWE allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to dethrone the tag team champions. It now looks like either Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler is out with an injury.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had sustained an injury before Wrestlemania 39. She revealed that her elbow was dislocated:

"Well, after thousands of dislocations [I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens] my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania," Ronda Rousey said.

Meanwhile, many fans think that The Queen of Spades may be the one out with an injury, which could be why they weren’t injected into the title scene. While there is no concrete reason for their absence, Liv and Raquel will constantly need to watch their backs for the two superstars’ returns.

