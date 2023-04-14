What happened to Ronda Rousey? Reason why she hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey has not been seen in WWE ever since her WrestleMania 39 victory alongside Shayna Baszler. However, it looks like her performance at the event was enough of a reason to explain her absence.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades were one of the teams who performed at the WrestleMania 39 women's tag team match. The former fighters went home the victors, with Ronda being the one to submit Shotzi to end the match. However, fans weren't happy with the outcome, especially since the winners had minimal participation during the match.

Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania performance and absence may be related to the injury she sustained prior to the event. Earlier last month, she was absent from television for a while after brawling with Natalya and Tegan Nox on SmackDown. The WWE star then revealed that her elbow was dislocated:

"Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania."

Aside from Rousey, fans also speculated that Shayna sustained an injury during the match. Towards the end of the match, fans noticed that the former UFC fighter was limping when she returned from the outside of the ring with only one shoe on.

Possible direction of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after WWE WrestleMania 39

It was expected that the winner of the Women's Tag Team Showcase match would challenge then-titleholders Becky Lynch and Lita for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, another duo present during the 'Mania Women's tag team bout stepped up instead.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez got the chance to challenge for the titles, which they won by defeating The Man and Trish Stratus. The latter stepped in after Lita was attacked backstage prior to the match, and Stratustus then attacked Becky after their unsuccessful title defense.

For now, the current Women's Tag Team Champions still haven't received an offer for a title match. However, that may change once Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are already healed from their injuries.

Still, it remains to be seen if the former UFC duo are indeed going to be the ones to challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for their newly won titles, or if another team will step up against the champions.

