  "Greatest tag-partner" - Charlotte Flair sends a message to 5-time WWE Women's Champion

"Greatest tag-partner" - Charlotte Flair sends a message to 5-time WWE Women's Champion

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 10, 2025 07:20 GMT
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Charlotte Flair has not spent a lot of time without WWE gold around her waist, and she has quickly regained a title after her return from injury. The Queen is in a tag team storyline currently with Alexa Bliss on her side. Since her loss to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania, Flair has been teasing a potential pairing with Bliss, and WWE has built it up prominently in recent weeks.

Both Flair and Bliss challenged for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam recently, and the veteran duo managed to pick a massive victory against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, to become the new champions. Both The Queen and The Goddess have been looking incredible together, and fans have been talking about what the two women could do together next.

Alexa Bliss is celebrating her birthday today, and fans have been sending her best wishes. Charlotte Flair also took to X/Twitter to send a message to the five-time women's champion, calling her the greatest tag partner as well.

“Happy Birthday @AlexaBliss_WWE to the greatest tag-partner,” she wrote.

While The Queen sent a wholesome message to Bliss on her birthday, fans found it to be a subtle shot at Becky Lynch as well.

Alexa Bliss addressed WWE’s decision for Charlotte Flair’s new character recently

Charlotte Flair has been portraying a completely different character since WrestleMania. The star had never been a very good tag team competitor because of her character, but the major twist has been quite surprising for fans.

Alexa Bliss addressed her tag team partner’s new character in a recent interview with TV Insider. The star stated that both women had been having a fun time with their new characters and that it all came about quite randomly backstage.

"It came about very randomly, but it has been so much fun. It’s fun to see a different side of both of us. We’re just out there having fun and trying what works and seeing what doesn’t. It has just been showing a side of Charlotte that people don’t normally get to see," Bliss said. [H/T TV Insider]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Edited by Arsh Das
