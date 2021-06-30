WWE legend explains the big difference between Vince McMahon Jr. and Vince McMahon Sr.

WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine has highlighted the differences between Vince McMahon’s management style compared to his father, Vince McMahon Sr.

Valentine worked for WWE (then known as the World Wide Wrestling Federation) under Vince McMahon Sr. between 1978 and 1982. He also worked for current WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Jr. between 1984 and 1992 before returning for another WWE spell in 1993-1994.

Speaking in a Title Match Network video, Valentine said Vince McMahon Jr. was “cocky” compared to his more respectful father:

“Well, Vince Junior’s cocky,” Valentine said. “Vince McMahon Senior was one of the nicest guys, down to earth guys you’ll ever meet, and he loved his talent. He was almost too nice. He told me he had to let somebody go, and he goes, ‘Greg, it’s hard for me to tell somebody they gotta go.’ He told me I had to go, but he gave me a starting date nine months later when you can come back, so it was in and out, in and out.”

Greg Valentine's most notable WWE achievement came during his time working under Vince McMahon Jr. He won the Intercontinental Championship from Tito Santana in 1984 and held the title for 285 days.

Greg Valentine on Vince McMahon Sr. as a person

Greg Valentine had the fifth-longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history

Over 30 WWE Superstars have received their release in 2021 so far, including Aleister Black, Billie Kay, Braun Strowman, The Big Show and Peyton Royce.

While Vince McMahon Jr. seemingly has no issues with releasing superstars, Greg Valentine says his father was more sensitive regarding people losing their jobs:

“Certain guys, like Stan Stasiak, remember that name?” Valentine added. “He [Vince McMahon Sr.] says, ‘He was the hardest guy ever [to release], I told him he had to go.’ So he was just a real soft-hearted guy. Now, Vince Junior was a little different. I mean, he’s a chip off the old block but he wasn’t as sensitive as his dad was. He [Vince McMahon Jr.] was, still is an intelligent son of a gun.”

Vince McMahon Sr. passed away in 1984 at the age of 69 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 by his grandson, Shane McMahon.

