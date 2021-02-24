Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick announced for WWE NXT; updated preview

Tomorrow night's edition of WWE NXT is shaping up to be a massive show. Now we have another match officially announced for the broadcast. The Grizzled Young Veterans will be in tag team action against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Both teams are coming off losses in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and will be looking to build momentum as they try to climb the NXT tag team division ranks.

Which team will rise to the occasion on Wednesday and return to winning ways? Tune in to find out.

Karrion Kross finally gets his match on WWE NXT this week

Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar's match has been weeks in the making and was supposed to happen last Wednesday. However, Escobar chose not to appear at WWE NXT.

General Manager William Regal then declared that if he didn't show up tomorrow to meet Kross in the ring, he would be stripped of his NXT Cruiserweight Championship and suspended indefinitely.

Since that announcement, Regal has added to the match, revealing that it will now be a no disqualification match. Has the clock officially run out for Escobar? Or will the NXT Cruiserweight Champion pull off a surprising upset? We'll find out soon enough.

In addition to these two matches, here is everything else currently announced for this week's edition of WWE NXT:

Adam Cole promises to explain his actions from NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Kacy Catanzaro goes one-on-one with Xia Li

Dexter Lumis takes on NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano in a non-title match

Are you excited for the latest episode of WWE NXT tomorrow night? What match or segment are you most looking forward to? What do you think the outcome of Kross and Escobar's clash will be? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.