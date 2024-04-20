"Guess who's part of The Bloodline" - Roman Reigns' co-star sends an interesting message

One of Roman Reigns' co-stars, Lyon Beckwith, from the upcoming comedy film, Good Fortune, has shared a picture with The Tribal Chief on social media.

Following WrestleMania XL, where his historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign came to an end, The Tribal Chief vanished from TV. It was soon revealed that during his time away from WWE, Reigns had made inwards into Hollywood and was shooting for the comedy film Good Fortune.

The movie is a star-studded affair with names like Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer, who shared a picture of Reigns from the set, a part of the cast.

Now, one of Roman Reigns' other co-stars, Lyon Beckwith, has also shared a photo with him from the sets on X/Twitter. Beckwith jokingly wrote that he was a part of The Bloodline and mentioned just how "humble" The Tribal Chief was in real life.

"Guess who's part of The BloodLine! Had a great time working with this Awesome and Humble guy The Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns but he says just call him Joe lol Also got to meet Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer!" Lyon Beckwith shared.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

When will The Head of the Table return to WWE programming remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes wants a rematch with Roman Reigns

In a chat with Sports Illustrated following his WrestleMania XL triumph, Cody Rhodes spoke about how he was awaiting Roman Reigns' return.

The American Nightmare had nothing but glowing praise for The Bloodline leader, terming his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run as "generational" and that he had altered the landscape of the wrestling industry for good.

"He knew his run had been generational and that he had changed the industry, which very few people can say they changed the industry (...) I think he knew he could walk out of the ballpark knowing the ball was still sailing and WWE is going to be just fine, if not better, and we await the return of Roman Reigns," Cody Rhodes said.

Expand Tweet

Considering The Bloodline is going through inner turmoil again, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see Reigns return and handle the affairs.

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE

Poll : Do you see Roman Reigns returning before SummerSlam 2024? Yes No 79 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback