"We await the return of Roman Reigns" - Current WWE Champion spoke highly of The Tribal Chief following WrestleMania XL

WWE entered uncharted territory after WrestleMania XL, as the company had two stars who won their first World Championship. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes spoke highly of Roman Reigns following their ultimate bout in Philadelphia.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns inched their name together in the history books after a stellar main event in Philadelphia when The American Nightmare ended The Tribal Chief's legendary reign. However, the two have developed an unspoken comradery as they spent time feuding for the WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes was recently seen chatting with Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina. During their conversation about Roman Reigns, The American Nightmare spoke highly of the star and said he'll be ready whenever the star decides to return for another match.

"I'm speaking very kindly about him now and he might be thinking in his mind that he wants to smash me and murder me when he comes back. And, if that's the case, that's okay. I'll be ready for it."

He also gave The Tribal Chief his flowers and heavily praised his generational run over the past few years.

"He knew his run had been generational and that he had changed the industry, which very few people can say they changed the industry (...) I think he knew he could walk out of the ballpark knowing the ball was still sailing and WWE is going to be just fine, if not better, and we await the return of Roman Reigns." (From 25:40 to 26:38)

Potential update on Roman Reigns' return to WWE - Reports

The Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from the company after losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The American Nightmare at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. It will be a while before one of the most dominant personalities in professional wrestling returns to the ring.

However, Roman Reigns hasn't quit wrestling or the promotion, as he's set to return in the coming months. According to a report from WrestleVotes, the star will provide valuable input in the ongoing story of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown.

"I’m told that although Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months."

After the two-night event in Philadelphia, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga took out Jimmy Uso and kicked him out of the faction on WWE SmackDown.

