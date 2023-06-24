"Guinness, hello Guinness, where are you?" - Liv Morgan is chasing a unique record after SmackDown return

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan returned to SmackDown this week after a shoulder injury sidelined her for weeks.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Raquel Rodriguez was at ringside, watching the action. After the match, Raquel mentioned that she was there to challenge for the titles. Shayna Baszler taunted her, stating that she had no partner. Just then Liv's music hit, and the star came down to the ring.

In an exclusive backstage interview with Megan Morant, Liv mentioned that she was back for the Women's tag titles. She mentioned that she wanted to thrash Ronda Rousey and become the only woman to beat The Rowdy One three times.

"You know, what's funny about that though, is when we beat them and win the titles, I'm gonna be the only person in the world to defeat Ronda Rousey three times. Guinness, hello Guinness, where are you?" [0:42 - 0:55]

Liv Morgan worked extra hard to return to WWE

During the same conversation, Liv Morgan mentioned that she worked hard to get in shape and be back in the ring. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also stated that her shoulder is fine, and she is ready to win back the titles that she and Raquel never lost.

"It feels like I'm home. I don't know what to say. I worked so hard to come back as soon as I can so that we can win back our WWE Championships that we never lost. And, my shoulder's doing great by the way." [0:16 - 0:28]

After Liv returned, she and Raquel immediately confronted the newly crowned unified Champions Ronda and Shayna, setting up a huge title match in the future.

