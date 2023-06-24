Championships unified in historic match on WWE SmackDown

Top championships were unified in a historic match tonight on WWE SmackDown.

A couple of months ago, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn formed a union on NXT, and it didn't take long for them to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Soon after their title win, Dawn and Fyre were drafted to SmackDown.

However, they didn't relinquish their titles on WWE NXT and instead moved to the main roster with them. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the vacated Women's Tag Team Championship on an episode of RAW after a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Given that there were now two tag team champions, it didn't take long for Ronda and Shayna to confront Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, setting up a match to unify the titles, which took place tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, both teams clashed. Dawn and Fyre put on a good fight but were no match for Shayna and Ronda, who made them submit using their respective submission holds to become the Unifed Women's Tag Team Champions.

Following the match, Liv Morgan returned from her injury, indicating that she and Raquel Rodriguez are ready to challenge for the titles they never lost in the first place.

What did you make of this title unification match? Sound off in the comments section.

