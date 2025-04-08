Gunther abruptly leaves an interview; visibly shocked after WWE RAW [WATCH]

Gunther received a rude awakening on WWE RAW when he crossed paths with Jey Uso, and things haven't been the same since that interaction. Today, the World Heavyweight Champion abruptly left an interview as he was visibly shocked after Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Gunther realized his mistake from last week when he brutalized Jimmy Uso in front of Jey Uso. Main Event Jey said his piece and left The Ring General speechless in front of the live crowd, and they're less than two weeks away from their match in Las Vegas.

In an interview on RAW Recap following Monday Night RAW, the host asked Gunther about Jey Uso and his segment with Jimmy Uso. This led to the World Heavyweight Champion abruptly ending the interview earlier than planned and thanking the hosts before walking out, as he was seen visibly upset.

"You know, I think I've said my piece. I've made it very clear what my motivation is right now. Yeah, thank you for your time, but my time just ran out on your show. So, I wish you good evening," Gunther explained before walking out. (From 26:26 to 26:42)

Why did Gunther seem upset following WWE RAW?

Last month, Gunther decided to make Jey Uso's life a living hell for picking him at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General targeted Uso's family and went after Jimmy. Unfortunately, Big Jim retaliated and humiliated the World Heavyweight Champion by slapping him in a backstage segment.

Gunther took it personally and lashed out at Jimmy Uso when they collided in a one-on-one contest. After the match, The Ring General brutalized Uso and forced Jey Uso to watch by tying him up to the middle rope. On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the champion was interrupted by Main Event Jey.

The challenger said he was no longer afraid of Gunther after what he did to Jimmy Uso, and come WrestleMania 41, Uso vowed to take the World Heavyweight Championship from The Ring General in Las Vegas.

