Gunther addresses blockbuster Ilja Dragunov confrontation on WWE RAW

The May 13, 2024, episode of WWE RAW saw Gunther advance to the semifinal round of the King of The Ring tournament. Notably, while The Ring General had his match against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, he also had two confrontations against the red brand’s latest recruit, Ilja Dragunov.

The Russian Superstar was speaking in a backstage interview on RAW and talking about defeating the Austrian wrestler. To his surprise, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion came and stood beside him as he was talking. The duo stared intensely at each other before Gunther walked away and Ilja Dragunov entered the squared circle against Jey Uso shortly after.

While the former NXT Champion fought Mr. Yeet aggressively, he failed to win the bout. As a defeated Ilja Dragunov was exiting the arena post-match, Gunther walked down the ramp and was heading to the ring and shared a disdainful look at the defeated Dragunov. The Ring General posted the image of their staredown ringside on X and addressed their blockbuster confrontation.

“Another time.”

Gunther was previously asked backstage about Ilja Dragunov and what his approach would be if he faced him. The interviewer also added that The Ring General had lost to him in his previous match. This tweet could be the perfect response to that question. Interestingly, the former NXT Champion wasn’t the only one the Austrian wrestler had a staredown at RAW.

Gunther and Jey Uso measure each other up on WWE RAW

Right after The Ring General gave an icy look to Ilja Dragunov, he walked inside the squared circle where his King of The Ring semifinal opponent stood. Jey Uso and The Ring General stared each other down before the episode of WWE RAW officially ended. Both wrestlers had faced each other for the Intercontinental Championship where Gunther ended up taking the win.

However, Jey Uso’s twin brother, Jimmy Uso had interfered in the match due to which The Ring General was saved from a decisive Uso Splash. This was brought up during the backstage interview as well. It would be interesting to see how the Austrian wrestler answers this question next week on WWE RAW.

