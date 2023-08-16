Gunther addresses possibly replicating 34-year-old WWE feat at WrestleMania 40

Gunther stands tall as one of the most dominant superstars in WWE today. He is making waves as the Intercontinental Champion, and it looks like he wants to replicate a significant feat at WrestleMania 40.

Last year, The Ring General started his iconic reign as the Intercontinental Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. The landscape of WWE changed when Gunther became champion as he revived the title's prestige by delivering numerous top-tier performances. He is very close to breaking The Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest reign with the gold.

In an interview with Steve Fall, the 35-year-old star addressed the possibility of main-eventing WrestleMania 40 as the Intercontinental Champion.

"Who knows? If I get the chance of being in the Royal Rumble as the Intercontinental Champion, maybe. Yeah, I think going into that, I would be a favorite, so that would lead to WrestleMania [40]. So, the chance is there." (From 2:45 to 3:10)

In 1990, The Ultimate Warrior entered WrestleMania VI as the Intercontinental Champion and defeated Hulk Hogan to win the WWE Championship in the show's main event. Since then, no WWE Superstar has headlined The Show of Shows as the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, The Ring General and Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual Draft. The IC Champion has feuded with several top names upon his arrival, including Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre.

Gunther faced Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank 2023 and retained his title against the challenger. Drew McIntyre returned to the company during the event and attacked the champion. The two stars locked horns at SummerSlam, but The Scottish Warrior failed to dethrone the Imperium leader.

Last week, Chad Gable won a number one contenders match and will face The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Chad Gable's feud with The Ring General? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Steve Fall and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here