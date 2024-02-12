GUNTHER asks interesting question ahead of WWE RAW

GUNTHER's historic WWE Intercontinental Championship reign continues this week. The Imperium leader looks to gain more momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 40 as things heat up.

The Ring General hit 612 days and counting as Intercontinental Champion today, making him the longest-reigning in history. His 600-day celebration was held on last Monday's RAW as Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci looked on. GUNTHER went on about how he will hit mark after mark, including 900 days as champion, as he is the greatest of all time and there is no competition left.

GUNTHER continued his promo on Monday until Jey Uso interrupted to cheers. However, GUNTHER dismissed Uso and his jabs at the Imperium leader. He touted his Royal Rumble elimination of Jey but said the former Bloodline member must be disrespecting him now.

Jey Uso clarified that he meant no disrespect, and GUNTHER responded and thanked Jey but looked at his own accomplishments. The faction leader, of course, had to end his praise with a slight jab.

"Thank you, Jey. I appreciate that, but I gotta say... you are a very accomplished man yourself. You're one of the most decorated tag team wrestlers of all time; you were part of the best tag team in WWE history; you even hold the record for longest-reigning tag team champions of all time. And the best is... you only had to put in 50% of the work for it," GUNTHER said amid 'yeet!' chants and boos.

The Austrian grappler took to Instagram today to re-post a clip from last Monday's RAW segment with Imperium and Main Event Jey. He captioned the video with a simple three-word question going into this week's big match.

"am i wrong ?" he asked.

Uso has not publicly responded to GUNTHER's Instagram Reel as of this writing. A title shot for the tag team star is rumored for some time in the near future, perhaps WrestleMania 40 if they don't go with a multi-man match.

This week's RAW from Lexington, Kentucky, will see WWE's creative team continue the rivalry with Imperium vs. Jey, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods in six-man tag team action.

WWE books big six-man match on The Road to WrestleMania 40

The next stop before Elimination Chamber on The Road to WrestleMania 40 will be this week's WWE RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The fallout from this week's RAW will be covered on Monday with the returning Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth in singles action, plus Jey Uso and The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Imperium's GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

Elimination Chamber qualifiers will also be held this Monday with Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark, Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight vs. Ivar.

The Women's Chamber match on February 24 in Australia will see Morgan or Stark join Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair after the RAW qualifier.

The Men's Chamber match at the PLE in Western Australia already has Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton confirmed. The winners of Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley Lashley and LA Knight vs. Ivar will also be added on Monday.

