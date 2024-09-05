Gunther breaks character to send message after WWE Bash in Berlin

Gunther is currently dominant as the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW and does not have an obvious opponent. While he has received a challenge, he's yet to be in an actual feud.

The star just returned from a tour in Europe that concluded with Bash in Berlin.

Gunther has taken on a condescending role as a heel, looking down on everyone else and what they lack when it comes to their role as superstars. He usually is far from complimentary. However, when it came to the European fans, he decided to break from his usual character and praise them.

"Europe delivered! 🇳🇱🇧🇪🇩🇪," he wrote.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Given his home country in Austria, the star was the one that the crowd supported in Berlin and during the tour. Despite being a heel, he was sometimes the fan favorite, and he decided to pay it off by breaking his character to praise them.

The star retained his title at Bash in Berlin by putting away his opponent in an extremely brutal match as well. What Randy Orton has to say remains to be seen.

Gunther has a new challenger coming up on WWE RAW

On RAW this week, Gunther was out when he was interrupted by Sami Zayn. Zayn knew what he wanted, and it was a shot at the World Heavyweight title. He said that having won the Intercontinental Championship, he deserved to step up to the next level, talking about previous holders of both titles. He also mentioned that it was what Gunther had done, too.

On the other hand, The Ring General was not impressed, and he made it clear that he felt that Zayn had stepped down after his reign as champion, but he had not impressed him. He turned down the challenge.

However, when he was leaving, Zayn reminded the world champ that he was still the only one who had beaten him since his arrival on the main roster in singles competition. The champion still walked out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.