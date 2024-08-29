Gunther breaks character to send subtle Randy Orton message ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Superstars Randy Orton and Gunther will clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin this coming Saturday. Ahead of the premium live event, The Ring General seemingly broke kayfabe to send a subtle message to The Viper.

Orton expressed his desire to become a 15-time World Champion, challenging the Imperium member to a title match on RAW following SummerSlam 2024. Since then, the two stars have faced off on the red brand, trading verbal jabs and physical confrontations in anticipation of their highly anticipated match.

In an exclusive interview with Bild, Gunther was asked if he was truly satisfied with facing the 44-year-old veteran at the upcoming PLE in Berlin. Breaking character, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion likened Randy Orton to The Undertaker.

The Ring General acknowledged Orton's widespread recognition, even among people who don't watch the shows regularly. The 37-year-old champion expressed confidence that his association with The Apex Predator has been advantageous to his career.

"Orton is. of course, the best-case scenario. Even people who don't watch the shows regularly know him. A legend like the Undertaker. I benefit from that too," said Gunther. [H/T: Bild]

Top WWE star comments on potential rematch with Gunther

During his time on NXT, the Imperium leader was involved in a major rivalry with Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon slayed Gunther at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021, ending the latter's long reign as NXT UK Champion.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Dragunov was asked if he was interested in reigniting his feud with The Ring General on the main roster in the future. WWE RAW Superstar expressed a desire to face Gunther again, citing their fierce clashes on the developmental brand as a major reason.

"There is a reason why people are still talking about those matches, even after such a long time where we didn’t see each other. Me and Gunther. I think first of all, those matches really laid the standard for what the European talent is able to do. Of course, I pay attention to his work," said Ilja Dragunov.

WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats at Bash in Berlin to witness whether Randy Orton will become a 15-time World Champion or Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

