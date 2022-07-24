"Disgrace!" – Gunther breaks silence after Ludwig Kaiser's SmackDown victory

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is not impressed with Ludwig Kaiser, despite the latter's crucial win over Shinsuke Nakamura this week on SmackDown.

Kaiser was in a singles matchup against Nakamura on the Friday Night Show. Although the King of Strong Style controlled most of the match, a distraction from the IC Champion allowed his associate to pick up the win.

After the match, however, The Ring General landed a stiff chop on Kaiser as punishment for needing his help.

Megan Morant caught up with the two men on SmackDown Lowdown this week. The Ring General was furious and called the victory a fluke. He called Kaiser a "disgrace" for not being able to win by himself and then stormed off, with his associate following him quietly.

"There was no win today. What happened today was a fluke. The only thing you proved tonight is that you need me. You're not standing on your own two feet. Disgrace!" Gunther said. (From 2:02 -2:21)

You can watch the full interview here:

Gunther wants to restore the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship

The IC title was first held by Pat Patterson and has been around the waist of several WWE legends and Hall of Famers.

When Gunther won the title from Ricochet, he mentioned that he wanted to revive the lost prestige and respect of the title.

It will be interesting to see if The Austrian Bruser does have to defend the title against Nakamura at SummerSlam. If the match happens, it will be the first time the Intercontinental Championship will be defended in a premium live event since WrestleMania 37.

Do you think we will see an Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far