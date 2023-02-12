Gunther breaks silence after new challenger for Intercontinental Championship emerges on SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is ready to take on Madcap Moss next week on SmackDown.

The Ring General has been on a tear ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year from Ricochet. In a title reign spanning over 240 days, he has taken down the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Madcap Moss defeated Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar in a Fatal-Four-Way Match to become the new challenger for the prestigious title.

The current IC champ spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown this week. He made it clear that Madcap Moss is a tremendous athlete and could be a credible threat.

However, Gunther was unfazed and mentioned that there was no way he was going to drop the championship to Madcap.

"Let's be honest, let's address the situation here. I mean, look at him. He looks fantastic, great physique, amazing competitor. But he's not the man to take my spot and hold this prestigious championship. If I share a little word of advice, I would say be happy of what you have achieved today. You should be happy and celebrate because next week, he's going to feel humbled. Because for the first time in his life, he's going to experience what it's like to be in the ring with The Ring General." [From 2:58 - 3:36]

Madcap Moss is confident of his chances against Gunther

After picking up the biggest victory of his career, Madcap Moss is ready to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

In a recent Twitter video, Moss was with his girlfriend Emma making his way to a celebrity football game. The number one challenger was pumped up after the win and was determined to take the prestigious IC title from Gunther next week on the blue brand.

Do you think Madcap will claim the Intercontinental Championship next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

