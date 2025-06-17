Gunther breaks silence after WWE confirms title match against Goldberg; The Ring General makes a promise

Gunther has reacted after WWE confirmed his first title defense in his second reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. He will face Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Last Monday on RAW, Gunther dethroned Jey Uso to regain the title he lost at WrestleMania 41. While addressing the WWE Universe on this week's RAW, he was interrupted by the returning Goldberg.

On Instagram, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion broke his silence after his confrontation with the Hall of Famer. He promised to squash the latter in a three-minute match.

"Im next …. guess i can spare 3 minutes," wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's post on Instagram:

Big E believes that Goldberg defeating Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is possible

Big E has backed Goldberg to defeat Gunther and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, the former New Day member discussed the huge reception Goldberg received from fans upon his return. He also praised the Hall of Famer for being in incredible shape despite being in his 50s. Big E said:

"It is very possible [that Goldberg beats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship], it's on the table. And look, for a lot of people who are detractors, feel how you wanna feel. But listen to that crowd reception in Green Bay. People loved him [Goldberg]. They were there for it. I think a lot of us who are a little bit older, it harkens back to our childhood. I think even for the younger fans, if you don't know his backstory, you see this menacing guy—he might be in his 50s right now, but he's still in incredible shape—the muscles are still bulging."

Goldberg is a former two-time Universal Champion. A victory over Gunther will be his first title win in five years.

