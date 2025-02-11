Gunther breaks silence after his WWE WrestleMania 41 match is confirmed; sends a big warning to the challenger

Gunther took to social media to warn Jey Uso after their confrontation on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two stars got into a massive brawl during the show's opening segment.

The Yeet Master chose The Ring General as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line, and the match was confirmed on the red brand this week.

Even after The Ring General warned him not to, Jey Uso challenged Gunther at 'Mania. Soon after they brawled and following that, the latter sent out a video on his X account stating:

"What you all just saw out there is the selfish attempt of Jey Uso to ruin my legacy because I'm forced to step in the ring with him at WrestleMania. He calls himself Main Event. In reality, he's mid-card. He's a clown. He's there for the amusement of everybody out there. But he's definitely not in my league."

He continued:

"I promise one thing now: Jey made the grievous mistake of his career. He should have thought about his family, about the reputation of his family. He should have thought about the disappointment that he's gonna deliver to all those degenerate fans out there. And I promise you one thing, Jey. From now until WrestleMania will be hell. 10 weeks of hell," said Gunther.

You can check out the clip below:

It'll be interesting to see whether Jey Uso will walk out of The Grandest Stage of Them All with his first world title after defeating The Ring General.

