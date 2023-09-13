Gunther and Chad Gable's segment from WWE RAW made no sense, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently pointed out a big flaw in the segment between Chad Gable and Gunther on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Though the Alpha Academy member has lost to The Ring General thrice now, he still intends to take the Intercontinental Championship from him. Gable made as much known on this week's RAW, where he cut a searing promo on Gunther.

Later in the night, Alpha Academy teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Imperium in a thrilling six-man tag team match. On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter mentioned that although Chad Gable showed his aggressive side when he confronted Gunther, the latter brutalized him during the six-man tag team match.

Apter believes WWE should have had Gable push The Ring General to the limits, since they were still presenting the former as a major threat to Gunther's reign.

"What made no sense is that they had Chad Gable come and very heatedly say, 'You ranked out my family, I'm gonna take this belt' and then in the six-man tag team match, Gunther was all over Chad Gable, killing him. I don't get it!," said Bill Apter. [28:10 - 28:23]

Gunther comments on facing Chad Gable again in WWE

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther spoke about the possibility of a fourth match with Chad Gable for the IC Title. The Imperium leader mentioned that though he had defeated Gable cleanly, he wouldn't hesitate to get back in the ring again with him, if he earned a shot at the gold again.

"Well, that's not up to me. I have beaten him very cleanly, I would say. If he can qualify again, then we'll see him again. You gotta ask him if he wants to go for it again," said Gunther.

Though another match between Gunther and Chad Gable is all but guaranteed to happen, it remains to be if WWE books it for a premium live event this time.

Do you think Gunther and Chad Gable could outdo themselves the next time they get into the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

