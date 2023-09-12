"I have beaten him very cleanly" - Gunther comments on possible rematch with WWE RAW Superstar (Exclusive)

WWE IC Champion Gunther recently discussed the chances of getting back inside the squared circle for another clash with his arch-nemesis Chad Gable.

The Ring General's feud with the Alpha Academy member has been the highlight of RAW over the last few weeks. The 37-year-old put up a spirited effort all three times he got into the ring with the Intercontinental Champion, even coming close to defeating him on last week's red brand episode.

Moreover, with Gable making it known that he intends to win the title on the latest episode of the red brand, it's safe to say a fourth match could materialize soon. Ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle, Gunther discussed the chances of sharing a ring with Chad Gable again in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The Imperium leader mentioned that though he had beaten him clearly, he would be up for a bout if the RAW Superstar earned an opportunity to challenge him.

"Well, that's not up to me. I have beaten him very cleanly, I would say. If he can qualify again, then we'll see him again. You gotta ask him if he wants to go for it again," said Gunther. [1:10 - 1:23]

Gunther ended up on the losing side on WWE RAW

The Ring General didn't have the best of nights on this week's WWE RAW, as he ended up on the losing side in a six-man tag team match at the show.

During a segment to celebrate his record-setting IC Title reign, Gunther, alongside his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, boasted about being better than everyone who held the title before him. This is when Chad Gable and Otis came out and congratulated him on his massive achievement.

However, things soon erupted with the sides clashing. Tommaso Ciampa came out to side with Gable and Otis as they were outnumbered by Imperium. This is when a six-man tag team match pitting Alpha Academy and Ciampa against Imperium was announced. Later in the night, the two sides left the crowd on their feet in a bout that saw Gable, Otis, and Ciampa emerging victorious.

