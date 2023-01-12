Gunther claims Former Tag Team Champions are leagues above the rest of WWE's roster

SmackDown star and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently praised the skills of his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The three European stars have essentially been inseparable during their time in WWE, whether it be performing on NXT UK, NXT, or SmackDown, Imperium has established itself as a dominant force.

During a recent interview with Dallas Morning News, the Austrian star gave his thoughts on the former NXT Tag Team Champion's journey to WWE's main roster.

"In the ring, I’m extremely proud of both. I think they worked really hard in NXT for a very long time. And now they’re on the platform that they deserve, and they deserve to be seen. They’re both very good wrestlers. They’re excellent wrestlers in the ring. I think there are just a very few that actually are in the same league with them when it comes to the actual in-ring mechanics. And I’m excited to see where their path will go." H/T Dallas Morning News

With the exception of a few months in 2022 which saw the group only consist of just Gunther and Kaiser, the three men have been by each other's sides in WWE for almost 4 years.

Former WWE manager on Gunther potentially facing Roman Reigns

Having impressed fans and company higher-ups as Intercontinental Champion, The Ring General may soon be in the World Title picture, with a showdown with Roman Reigns a possibility.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) stated that he'd like the 35-year-old star to take on the Tribal Chief.

"I'd love to see Gunther in that picture somewhere, not with Roman because I think we got heel vs. heel. But still, I think Roman would be the overwhelming babyface, overwhelming," said Mantell. (37:56- 38:36) H/T Sportskeeda

Before he can move on to the undisputed WWE Universal title, Gunther is committed to his current title reign as he is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship this Friday on SmackDown against Braun Strowman.

