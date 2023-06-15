Gunther clears the air on Imperium adding another member to the stable

Gunther has become the talk of the town ever since crossing over 365 days as the Intercontinental Champion. The remarkable reign makes him one of the longest-reigning champions of the Modern Era. He recently cleared the air about Imperium adding more members to the stable.

Last year, Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet on an episode of SmackDown to begin his legendary reign. After defeating both Sheamus and Drew Mcintyre at WrestleMania 39, Gunther along with Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW.

New challenges have come Imperium's way on the red brand, but The Ring General hasn't even looked close to losing his title. Speaking on Ten Count, the current Intercontinental Champion spoke about Imperium and cleared the air on the stable adding more members. Check it out:

"We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it's perfect how it is. I'm a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we're all together for a reason. Nothing's random there. We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there's a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it's something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it's good how it is." [H/T - WrestlingNewsCo]

It will be interesting to see if Gunther is able to break the Honky Tonk Man's record in September 2023.

Gunther on if WWE personality is an honorary member of Imperium

Samantha Irvin has been the voice behind Gunther's iconic entrance every week whether it is weekly shows or premium live events. During the draft, she was also moved to the red brand.

Speaking on Ten Count, Gunther revealed whether Samantha Irvin is an honorary member of Imperium and praised her work in the company as a ring announcer. Check it out:

"No, she's not an honorary member. It would be fine but she's doing a great job announcing, definitely. Adds to the appearance and sets the tone for whenever we get into the ring. That's a very important part of it and I think she's doing a fantastic job overall, and not just in our case. I think she's in general a very good ring announcer." (From 6:30 to 6:55)

It will be interesting to see which star will step up to The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

