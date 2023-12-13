Gunther, Cody Rhodes and MJF surpassed by 16-time WWE champion in 2023; Hall of Famer explains why (Exclusive)

While there are many prospects for anyone's pick of wrestler of the year in 2023, a veteran thinks one WWE champion has left the likes of Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and even MJF behind.

The name in question is Seth Rollins. Since becoming the inagural WWE World Heavyweight Champion, he has been very active in the ring while defending his title. In addition to his commendable in-ring work, he is also a captivating speaker, which has led to him garnering a sizeable fanbase.

While discussing the topic of the best wrestler in 2023 on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter named his picks. While he struggled to make a choice among four names, he ultimately decided that Seth Rollins deserved the top spot.

"Usually, I can come right up with a choice. But this year, I am having a hard time doing it. I have narrowed it down to several people. Seth Rollins, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, MJF. I don't know which one to pick. It's a hard choice, but if I am pressed, I think I am gonna go with Seth Rollins. Because he has been a defending champion all year, even though I don't like his shtick coming down to the ring, and he didn't do that on Monday night RAW." [5:25 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Visionary in WWE.

