Gunther discusses how the WWE main roster is "way more experienced" than NXT

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about the differences between working in NXT and the main roster.

The Austrian Anomaly made his way to SmackDown on April 8. Since then, he has been a formidable force on the blue brand, taking down one opponent after another. He also conquered Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion on the June 10 episode.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin this week, the champ detailed that he always stepped into the ring as a true professional and the number of people watching did not matter.

He mentioned that things in NXT were more process-oriented due to the inexperienced roster while SmackDown was much more relaxed.

"At the end of the day, when it comes to what happens in the ring, wrestling is wrestling. For me at least, it doesn't matter if it's in front of 50 people or it's in front of 100,000 people,"said Gunther. "What makes a difference is all the happenings around the ring when people are involved. A lot more stuff has to happen in a shorter amount of time. It's not too different. But I would say NXT is a bit more strict and organized because the people involved are less experienced like the talent and stuff. It's a little bit more relaxed, I would call it, on SmackDown because everybody is way more experienced and can get all the stuff done." (From 27:15 - 28:05)

Gunther is not impressed with Ludwig Kaiser

The last few weeks have seen some stress in the relationship between Gunther and his associate Ludwig Kaiser.

When The Ring General announced an open challenge for the IC title on the July 8 episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura stood up to face him. However, he got a match against Kaiser and ended up defeating his opponent. Gunther was irate and landed several chops on his associate as punishment.

This week, too, Kaiser fell victim to another vicious chop despite winning the match against Nakamura. The champ reasoned that the 32-year-old needed his help to win the match and reprimanded him with a stiff chop.

