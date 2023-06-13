Gunther confronts 40-year-old heel on RAW before beginning title feud with 2-Time Tag Team Champion

Gunther has been a busy man ever since getting drafted to Monday Night RAW. He has officially crossed 365 days as Intercontinental Champion, and this week, he came out after Damian Priest defeated Matt Riddle to take the final spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

He had a brief confrontation with the 40-year-old star, seemingly teasing a future feud. However, there isn't any face turn happening for The Judgment Day member as he told Gunther to "pick the bones" - referring to a defeated Matt Riddle in the ring.

Gunther happily obliged, and he, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci went into the ring like vultures to pick the pieces of Riddle. Matt Riddle, who is a two-time Tag Team Champion, looks slated to be the Ring General's Intercontinental Championship opponent.

The match could potentially take place at Money in the Bank, although it's also possible that WWE simply books it for RAW next week or in the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank.

Not long after that happened, Imperium once again confronted Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and annoyed them enough to turn their tag team match later that night into a tag team title match.

