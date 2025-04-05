Gunther defeating Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 makes sense, former WWE GM claims

Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. In a recent podcast episode, former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff explained why the title might not change hands.

On February 1, Jey Uso surprisingly outlasted 29 other competitors to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. The 39-year-old's character has suffered a crisis of confidence since selecting Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent. The Ring General, by contrast, arguably looks more confident than ever.

Based on how the storyline has played out, Bischoff said on 83 Weeks that WWE's higher-ups might be wise to keep the title on Gunther:

"Especially if he's getting hotter, and they're writing him, producing him to be stronger, and he's living up to the expectation and exceeding it, so maybe originally the plan was to take it off of him, but I do believe the money is always when you've got a hot heel [to keep them as champion]." [1:20:25 – 1:20:43]

Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Championship since defeating Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024. He has retained the title in televised matches against Priest, Finn Balor, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn.

Eric Bischoff on when Jey Uso could dethrone Gunther

On March 31, Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso in a non-title match on RAW. He then tied Jey Uso to the middle rope and forced him to watch as he busted his twin brother open.

According to Eric Bischoff, WWE could make more money out of the storyline if fans have to wait beyond WrestleMania for Jey to beat Gunther:

"Have you ever bought something that you really thought you wanted, and then you get it and it's no longer that big a deal? Same thing happens I think in wrestling with heels and babyfaces. There's so much money in the chase, and it's so much easier as a performer because you can relate to that. It's a struggle everybody can relate to. I like the chase, man. I think that's where the money is because that's where the emotion is." [1:22:17 – 1:22:44]

Bischoff also explained why John Cena was wrong to reference Cody Rhodes' AEW stint on the March 31 episode of RAW.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

