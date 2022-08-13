Gunther defeats former champion to retain Intercontinental Title on WWE SmackDown

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Ludwig Kaiser on the blue brand last Friday. Several weeks ago, the former United States Champion confronted Kaiser and The Ring General after the latter was set to put his title on the line in an open challenge.

Nakamura wanted to prove that he was worthy of a title shot, so he defeated Ludwig that night. He has held the coveted championship twice in his WWE career and wanted another run with the title.

Gunther has been dominant and is yet to lose a match since arriving on the main roster. On SmackDown this week, he and Shinsuke put on a hard-hitting fight in the show's main event.

The Intercontinental Champion seemingly injured his arm during the bout. However, he delivered multiple chops to Shinsuke Nakamura's chest, leaving the latter bruised. He tried to go for a top rope splash, but Nakamura countered it into an armbar.

Gunther then reversed this into a powerbomb. Finally, The Ring General hit another devastating powerbomb to win the match and retain his title. It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

Who would you like to see as The Ring General's next opponent for the IC Title? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy