Gunther to be demoted on WWE RAW, promises Jimmy Uso

WWE will wrap its ongoing Road to WrestleMania 41 European tour on Monday with a special RAW in London, England. Gunther has a big clash coming soon on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but first he must deal with Jimmy Uso. With their first-ever singles bout on the horizon, Jimmy has just issued a unique warning.

The Usos battled for the first time one year ago at WrestleMania XL, with Jey Uso defeating his brother. The WWE tag team legends are back on the same page these days, and Jimmy has Main Event Jey's back as he prepares to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 at Vegas. The brothers reunited in two-on-two action last Monday to defeat A-Town Down Under on the red brand, but Gunther attacked Jey post-match. A backstage interaction later that night setup their match this coming Monday.

The Ring General will be no more after Monday's RAW in the UK capital, according to Big Jim himself. After defeating The Miz on tonight's loaded SmackDown episode, Jimmy hopped on top of the announce table and delivered a fiery warning to Gunther. The nine-time tag team champion promised to demote the Imperium leader.

"Hey, yo! Straight from The O2... Hey, yo Gunther! I'm coming after your a*s on Monday. You will no longer be The Ring General, you will be Private Gunther, and you will salute Big Jim," Jimmy Uso said.

WWE RAW will air at 3 pm ET on Netflix on Monday to wrap the current tour. The following has also been announced for the episode: Logan Paul to call out AJ Styles, face-to-face meeting between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley to challenge Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

