Gunther details struggle to get to WWE RAW this week

It's the final episode of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 41, later tonight. While metaphorically, it has taken a long time for many stars to get here, it seems that Gunther physically had a tough time getting to the red brand.

Ad

He took to his Instagram story earlier today to show that he was "fed up at the airport," which seems to be because of a delay between flights. A few minutes previously, he was spotted with Ludwig Kaiser, who has remained one of his closest friends in WWE despite Imperium no longer working together on screen for a while now.

Will Gunther make it to WWE RAW? [Image credit: Screenshot of Gunther's Instagram story]

The World Heavyweight Champion will understandably be annoyed heading to RAW this week with all his travel woes, but especially because a rejuvenated Jey Uso is waiting for him with a fresh mindset. Having lost to The Ring General a handful of times, Main Event Jey will have taken all the notes he needs to take down the champion this time around.

Ad

Trending

The start of WrestleMania week is cause for celebration for several stars who will be on the card for the first time or will walk in as a champion. However, several title holders will feel the pressure to walk out with their gold intact, and many of them might not be able to.

Gunther knows he went too far with Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW

The Austrian Star is aware that he has unlocked a new side to Jey Uso because he attacked his brother in front of him.

Ad

The Ring General was not prepared for the man who approached him on RAW last week, and tonight, they could take that next step forward.

Ad

At present, Jey is the favorite to walk out as champion, and since he won The Royal Rumble and chose to face the World Heavyweight Champion, it's obvious that he has a game plan.

At the moment, the championship is Gunther's to lose, and he is the only one with everything on the line at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More