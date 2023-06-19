Gunther was "diminished" says WWE veteran: "I wasn't really a fan"

WWE Superstar Gunther was diminished on RAW, according to veteran manager Jim Cornette. On his podcast 'Jim Cornette's Drive Thru,' he talked about the tag team match in which Gunther lost.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, alongside his Imperium teammate Ludwig Kaiser battled against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the tag team titles. Zayn pinned Kaiser following the Blue Thunder Bomb to secure the victory.

Jim Cornette talked about the match in his podcast. He said that WWE is doing a thing where Kevin Owens has the shortest temper and has no patience. He believes this will lead to something between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but he does not know how long WWE will continue to show Owens like this.

"Now they're doing the thing where Owens just has the shortest temper in the world and has no patience and just starts blowing up and going off and yelling and mad and what's going on here and ahhh they're too close to me. So now he's losing his fu**ing mind, apparently, and something's gonna go on and this is gonna lead to something with him and Sami at some point. I don't know how long they're gonna milk it," said Cornette. [18:07 - 18:34]

The veteran manager added that Gunther teamed up with Ludwig Kaiser in a losing effort because WWE wants compelling programming, and he wasn't a fan of Gunther losing because he is a top singles guy.

"But in this whole thing, Gunther barely spent, now Gunther is teaming with one of his stooges in a losing effort for the tag team title just because they want allegedly compelling programming. So I wasn't really a fan of them even making this match because it diminishes Gunther standing as a top singles guy, to me I'm sorry anyway. So that was that," said Cornette. [18:34 - 19:03]

Jim Cornette said everything works for WWE Superstar Gunther, except the people he's surrounded with

In the same podcast, Jim Cornette said that everything works for Gunther, but the people he's surrounded by bring him down. He also noted that Gunther's Imperium teammates should not be presented as "toadies."

"Everything works for him(Gunther) but except the people he's surrounded with that he has no control over and that's what brings him down. (They don't have to be flunkies and stooges you know). No, they didn't. 'Gerhard Kaiser' here, he's in great shape, he's a good-looking guy, he can work. They've just presented them as toadies," said Cornette. [19:51 - 20:16]

