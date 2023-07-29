Gunther and Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam match could have a surprising finish, feels WWE legend (Exclusive)

The Intercontinental Championship has become a relevant title again in WWE, thanks to Gunther, who will put the belt on the line against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Teddy Long and Bill Apter shared their predictions for the match and felt the Scottish Warrior would dethrone the Imperium leader.

Drew McIntyre returned after a brief hiatus at Money in the Bank and confronted Gunther, laying out the champion after his successful title defense over Matt Riddle.

Building towards a singles match between McIntyre and Gunther was the logical choice, as they'd previously battled at WrestleMania 39, with Sheamus contributing to an epic triple-threat clash.

The upcoming SummerSlam match is expected to be a hard-hitting affair, and at the sound of the final bell, Teddy Long felt McIntyre would be standing tall with the Intercontinental Championship.

"I'm going to go with Drew McIntyre," said Teddy Long on The Wrestling Time Machine. [14:20 onwards]

Bill Apter agreed with Teddy Long's comments and believed that Gunther's 400+day title reign would finally end. The outcome will surely be a shocker considering the time WWE has invested into the superstar's run.

Apter noted that Gunther dropping the title would not hurt his momentum as they can have an extended program, culminating in a WrestleMania rematch.

"Yeah, I am too. I don't think it's the end for Gunther, but I think it's another new beginning for Drew McIntyre and possibly a rematch at WrestleMania, or they might go at one of the other pay-per-views." [14:26 - 14:40]

Bill Apter on how WWE can ensure Gunther doesn't look bad after a possible defeat to Drew McIntyre

The man formerly known as Walter has been relentlessly dominant as the WWE Intercontinental Champion since June 2022. He is closing in Honky Tonk Man's all-time record for a single reign, and many are banking on WWE allowing Gunther to become the most successful IC Champion in history.

Drew McIntyre going over Gunther would stop that from happening, and Bill Apter didn't think it was necessarily a bad idea. Apter stated that McIntyre vs. Gunther, being a closely-contested match, will protect the loser from looking weak.

Apter continued:

"But it's not going to take the edge off Gunther. Again, it's going to be something where it's not going to be a clear victory. It's going to be an equal fight." [14:41 - 15:00]

Should McIntyre be the one to dethrone Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

