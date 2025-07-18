Gunther enjoys day off with 35-year-old WWE star after retiring Goldberg

Gunther recently competed against Goldberg in the latter's retirement match. He then took a day off to enjoy with another WWE star.
The Ring General has been a dominant force in the ring, having been a champion for 80 percent of his time in the company. He recently defended his title at Saturday Night's Main Event against Goldberg in what was the latter's retirement match. The World Champion had no problem defeating the WCW legend.
Following this win, he took a day off in Alabama with 35-year-old Ludwig Kaiser and went to his driver's home for a good meal. He posted clips from the day on social media.
"Day off in Alabama #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," he captioned.
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
Gunther started in WWE alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, forming the group Imperium. The Ring General has come a long way since then. Currently, he is one of the top stars on the RAW brand and holds the World Heavyweight Championship.
Goldberg apologized to Gunther after their match
Goldberg and Gunther delivered a hard-fought contest. During the match, the Ring General was hitting the WCW veteran with one of his signature chops. However, the former Universal Champion was unfazed, and he just laughed it off. Many fans did not like it as they felt the WCW legend was no-selling for the Ring General.
Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg apologized to the World Champion for the incident. He said that he didn't know what to expect from his chop and was caught off guard when it didn't hurt as much as he thought it would.
"I just really apologize. Number one, I clipped him once with a right hand and number two, man, I laughed when he chopped me, but I didn’t know what to expect. Because you feel these chops throughout your career a little bit and they're loud, man. Looks like they hurt, you look at the skin and it leaves some good marks and it's devastating. It’s a great work punch, but I thought it was gonna hurt more, that’s all,” Goldberg said. [From 1:11:55 onwards]
Gunther will defend his title against CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE