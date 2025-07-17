WWE legend Goldberg apologizes to Gunther

Saturday Night's Main Event saw Goldberg's swansong in WWE. He clashed against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship and put on a valiant effort before going down. Still, the match received praise, with fans lauding Goldberg's work ethic in the contest.

However, there was one moment from the match that went viral. During the early goings of the bout, Gunther delivered one of his trademark brutal chops to Da Man, but the former WCW Champion appeared unshaken and laughed it off.

This led many to believe that Goldberg no-selling the devastating chop hurt the Ring General. Goldberg opened up about the incident during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and apologized to Gunther.

"I just really apologize. Number one, I clipped him once with a right hand and number two, man, I laughed when he chopped me, but I didn’t know what to expect. Because you feel these chops throughout your career a little bit and they're loud, man. Looks like they hurt, you look at the skin and it leaves some good marks and it's devastating. It’s a great work punch, but I thought it was gonna hurt more, that’s all,” Goldberg said. [From 1:11:55 onwards]

He added that Gunther's chop caught him off guard, which led to him breaking character.

“It just startled me, and I didn’t mean to do that. I really apologize because I didn’t mean that. That’s not a rib. I’m not trying to downplay his move, but its just it caught me off guard and I completely broke character,” he added.

While WWE did a good job of protecting Goldberg, the veteran put Gunther over in a big way by fading out to his sleeper hold.

Goldberg had to make another apology

During his match with Gunther, Goldberg ended up delivering an inadvertent Spear to referee Charles Robinson.

Robinson took to his Instagram to reveal that he suffered a cracked rib due to the move. On The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg revealed that Robinson suffered a similar injury before at his hands and apologized for the damage this time around.

"That dude’s indestructible. I don’t know how old he is, but he’s taken that spear a number of times—a lot of times, actually, and more power to him, man. I love him to death, but I do apologize for the rib, but it’ll heal like the other one did,” he said. [From 1:15:25-1:15:42]

There have been suggestions that we may not have seen the last of Goldberg in a wrestling ring, especially after he expressed his unhappiness with how WWE handled his farewell. The fans will be eager to know what's next in the illustrious career of Goldberg.

