"Unique talent" - Goldberg has not retired from wrestling after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, legend says

A WWE legend has backed Goldberg to make a comeback to pro wrestling despite his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Da Man went up against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Though the WWE Hall of Famer fell short, he was still praised for his performance.

Ad

While the contest was heavily billed as Goldberg's final match, former WWE commentator Jim Ross believes Da Man will make his return to the ring in one way or another.

Speaking on his Grilling JR with Jim Ross podcast, the legendary commentator was asked about his thoughts on the former Universal Champion's wrestling future.

“I think somewhere down the road, now I don’t know exactly what the presentation is gonna be, but I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Goldberg. I think if he’s booked correctly, not overexposed, he’s with the right opponent, you dress that match up with the right opponent, Billy could be certainly back in the hunt for something. He’s proven that he draws. He still draws, he’s a very unique talent,” he said. [From 58:30-59:00]

Ad

Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Jim Ross mentioned that with smart booking, the 58-year-old can continue wrestling, whether it is for AEW or any other promotion.

Goldberg's retirement in front of his family and friends may seem like a fitting send-off, but the former WCW Champion wasn't pleased with how things came to a close last Saturday.

Ad

Goldberg is unhappy with his WWE send-off

Following his match with Gunther, Goldberg was accompanied by his family and friends in the ring as he bid goodbye with a farewell speech. However, on live TV, his speech was cut off just 30 seconds in.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Hall of Famer voiced his frustrations around what he felt went wrong with his farewell run.

Ad

"Let's just say I'm pi**ed off at the way I went out. I put so much into it, and I don't feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I've accomplished. I'm not gonna say that I'm not ecstatic about the opportunity that I got, but I was a WCW guy, man. I was — I don't know, man. I don't know. I think it could have been done a little bit differently," he said. [14:38-15:15]

Ad

Ad

With the WCW legend being unhappy with how things ended in WWE for his final match, there remains the possibility of him returning to the ring one more time.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR with Jim Ross and The Ariel Helwani Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE