Gunther has featured in two of the top-5 WWE matches of all time; have you watched them all?

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been a dominant force in World Wrestling Entertainment since 2019. In just over four years, he has featured in two of the top-five WWE matches of all time, as voted by fans.

WWE has been putting on great matches and shows for decades. Over the past few years, fans have been treated to some of the best and most technically perfect bouts ever.

Most of these matches have come from the promotion's third brand, NXT. Triple H has done well to build NXT over the past several years and give the superstars a solid stage to put on fantastic performances.

A Twitter user recently compiled a list from Cagematch (the internet wrestling database) of the top-five WWE matches ever. The fan-voted list featured two bouts involving the Intercontinental Champion in the top three slots. Additionally, stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ilja Dragunov, John Cena, and Johnny Gargano were also featured on the list.

Check out the top five WWE matches of all time below:

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (Gunther) - NXT UK (10-29-2020) - Rated 9.67 Andrade Almas vs. Johnny Gargano - NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia - Rated 9.65 Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER - NXT TakeOver: 36 - Rated 9.64 Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin - WrestleMania 13 - "Heat" - Rated 9.64 CM Punk vs. John Cena - Money In The Bank 2011 - Rated 9.62

Expand Tweet

It's incredible to see The Ring General feature in two of the top three contests in WWE history, according to the fan-voted list. He has been a prominent name in the company for some time and has proven to be an excellent worker inside the squared circle.

Gunther has many more incredible matches to come in the years ahead. He could dominate the top-five list in no time.

WWE star Tommaso Ciampa plans to take down Gunther

The Ring General and Tommaso Ciampa have shared the ring in NXT, delivering an entertaining bout in the past. The creative team seems to be going down the path of booking another match between the two stars.

Ciampa recently went after Imperium on RAW, and it looks like he will be The Ring General's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Speaking after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Blackheart claimed he was targeting the heel trio.

"I made it clear that Imperium did not choose me. I choose Imperium. The truth is, I choose Gunther. And If I got to go through Giovanni [Vinci] and Ludwig [Kaiser] to get to Gunther, we're going to get to the Final Boss, and we're going to get that Intercontinental Championship."

Ciampa also claimed that he was a better wrestler than The Ring General.

"Because soon, the dragon will be slayed and I will be the dragon slayer. Gunther, we're going to step in that ring, whether you like it or not. We're going to lock eyes, and I'm going to see that doubt creep in, that doubt that hasn't crept in for the past year (...) Tommaso Ciampa is a better professional wrestler than Gunther." (From 0:15 to 2:10)

While Ciampa seems like a top opponent for The Austrian Anomaly, it would be perfect to see Ilja Dragunov move to the main roster to take the Intercontinental Championship away from him.

What's your favorite WWE match of all time? Sound off in the comments section below.