Gunther finally breaks silence after losing the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40

Gunther did not have a memorable WWE WrestleMania 40 as he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn. The Ring General has reacted to the same with a short message on social media.

The 36-year-old star's dominant title reign started shortly after he made his main roster debut in 2022. He held the prestigious Intercontinental Championship for 666 days, defeating many top names such as Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. However, the Austrian star failed to retain the title at WrestleMania 40 where Sami Zayn overcame the odds to end The Ring General's historic reign. Zayn was trained by Chad Gable in his quest for the gold.

While The Ring General has been silent since the loss, he recently took to X/Twitter to post pictures from WrestleMania XL. He also included the image of Zayn hitting the Brainbuster on him, along with heartfelt pictures with family.

Check out his tweet below:

It remains to be seen which title The Ring General goes after losing the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Jim Cornette believes Bron Breakker should have ended Gunther's title reign in WWE

While fans have been elated with Sami Zayn ending Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship run, former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes that the spot could have been given to Bron Breakker to establish him as a force to be reckoned with on the main roster.

"I'm not saying that Sami Zayn shouldn't be used as a main event guy. A lot of people like him, he's very popular. But they had something going with Gunther that I think, it needed to be either a really, was this Seth's think after he lost his world title, or was this LA Knight's thing to establish himself maybe one step up, or was this Bron Breakker's thing to shock? Can you imagine? That may be the closest thing we get to Gunther and Brock. Gunther and Bron Breakker where Bron Breakker would explode onto the f*****g main roster and, you know, get a win over this dominant beast," Jim Cornette said.

The Ring General has been absent from WWE programming since his loss at WrestleMania 40. However, his Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were present on RAW this past Monday where they faced Sami Zayn and Chad Gable in a losing effort.

The former Honorary Uce will also defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

