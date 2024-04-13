Ex-WWE employee names breakout star who should have ended Gunther's Intercontinental Championship run

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette feels some other stars could have been booked to end Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL.

Sami Zayn gave it all as he competed against The Ring General at WrestleMania XL. Despite being dominated for most of the match, Zayn showed heart and kept pushing Gunther as a strong contender. The Underdog from the Underground finally got his opportunity when the champion missed a splash off the top rope. He connected with a couple of Helluva Kicks to win the Intercontinental Championship.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 62-year-old veteran claimed that the likes of Seth Rollins or LA Knight could have been viable options to end Gunther's historic title reign. He further detailed that WWE could have used an up-and-coming star like Bron Breakker to defeat The Ring General and establish him as a major force on the main roster.

"I'm not saying that Sami Zayn shouldn't be used as a main event guy. A lot of people like him, he's very popular. But they had something going with Gunther that I think, it needed to be either a really, was this Seth's think after he lost his world title, or was this LA Knight's thing to establish himself maybe one step up, or was this Bron Breakker's thing to shock? Can you imagine? That may be the closest thing we get to Gunther and Brock. Gunther and Bron Breakker where Bron Breakker would explode onto the f*****g main roster and, you know, get a win over this dominant beast," Jim Cornette said. [3:48 - 4:36]

It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn can match the level of dominance that fans witnessed in Gunther's iconic reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther was not present on WWE RAW this week

After a historic run with the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther did not have a match on Monday Night RAW this week.

Instead, his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, faced off against Sami Zayn and Chad Gable in a tag team match to seek retribution. The two tandems fought hard but the babyfaces finally picked up the win with a Helluva Kick and Chaos Theory Suplex combination.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Ring General when he returns to Monday Night RAW.

