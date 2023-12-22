Gunther hilariously roasts 2-time WWE Champion following RAW [VIDEO]

Following Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Gunther delivered a side of verbal barbecue, leaving the two-time World Champion thoroughly roasted.

In a hilarious display of wit, The Ring General skewered The Miz's self-importance inside the squared circle. For the majority of 2022, the former WWE Champion's catchphrase, "My balls are massive," hovered precariously on the edge of TV-14 acceptability.

Despite its borderline nature, the phrase not only became the A-Lister's signature chant but also found its way into official merchandise, leaving some fans scratching their heads and others chuckling.

On this week's episode of RAW, The Imperium leader put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Miz. The 43-year-old star put out a brave effort next to the champion but failed to dethrone him once again after his first loss at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Fueling the Monday Night RAW fire, Gunther posted a Twitter video where he poked fun at The Miz's catchphrase, "massive balls." The lighthearted jab, delivered after their in-ring encounter, left wrestling fans wondering if the A-Lister's bravado had taken a hit alongside his ego.

Check out The Ring General's tweet below:

Gunther is better than Roman Reigns according to WWE veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo heaped praises at The Ring General, claiming he is even a better superstar than Roman Reigns.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said that even though The Bloodline leader is undoubtedly the pinnacle of the mountain, The Imperium leader is above him.

"When you look at that show, and you look at just the character work, bro, that guy is top three. No doubt about it, bro, top three. He is better than Reigns because Reigns is very one-dimensional. Gunther shows like different sides of personality, bro. That guy is a good man."

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen which WWE Superstar will step up next to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental title.

