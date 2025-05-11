Gunther invites WWE legend into the ring mid-match at Backlash 2025

Gunther competed in a major match at Backlash 2025 in St. Louis. During the bout, he invited a WWE legend into the ring.

Color commentator Pat McAfee faced off against Gunther in a singles match at Backlash. The Ring General dominated the bout as expected, and Michael Cole was unabashedly rooting for his friend and colleague, McAfee. The WWE legend was also concerned for his commentary partner's well-being.

As the former World Heavyweight Champion's dominance in the ring continued, Cole demanded that the Austrian end the match quickly. The Ring General, who was enjoying himself, offered Michael Cole the chance to step into the ring against him. However, the legendary Voice of WWE didn't take him up on his offer.

After submitting to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 to lose the World Heavyweight Championship, Gunther was visibly upset and tried to take out his frustrations on Michael Cole. Pat McAfee came to his rescue but was choked out by The Ring General and had to be taken to a medical facility. Following this, the former NHL punter challenged The Ring General to a match at Backlash, making this rivalry more personal.

It will be interesting to see whether Pat McAfee will make a comeback in this match against the Ring General.

