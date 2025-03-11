  • home icon
Gunther issues a request to the fans after WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 11, 2025 05:04 GMT
Gunther is the world champion (Image via WWE.com)

After this week's RAW episode, Gunther took to social media to send a request to the WWE Universe. In the post, he included a photo of what happened during the show.

The Ring General is just a few weeks away from defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. After winning the Royal Rumble match, the latter earned the right to challenge for the title. On RAW this week, he attacked The Yeet Master again in the ring after his match against Grayson Waller.

Gunther shared a photo of himself standing over Jey Uso with his arms in the air on X and asked the fans to start spreading the news. He seemingly wants to show the world that it was a preview for WrestleMania 41.

"Start spreading the news… #WWERaw," he wrote.
The Ring General has defeated Jey Uso before to retain the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. He has held the gold for 220 days and counting. Last year at WrestleMania XL, his 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion ended thanks to Sami Zayn.

It'll be interesting to see whether Jey Uso will do the unthinkable at the upcoming premium live event.

Edited by Angana Roy
