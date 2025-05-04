  • home icon
  Gunther would have laid out a condition for his match at WWE Backlash, says veteran, if booked better (Exclusive)

Gunther would have laid out a condition for his match at WWE Backlash, says veteran, if booked better (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 04, 2025 02:18 GMT
What is next for Gunther? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Gunther? (via WWE.com)

Gunther is all set to have a rather unusual match at WWE Backlash, where he will be facing Pat McAfee. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there was a much better way to book the match that would have ensured higher stakes.

Gunther recently lost his World Heavyweight title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Later, he attacked Pat McAfee and Michael Cole, leading to McAfee challenging him for a match at Backlash. The David and Goliath dynamic of the match has piqued fan interest, but Russo is not very satisfied.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran talked about how the booking could have been made more interesting by making it similar to how Attitude Era storylines were created. Russo pitched an idea that would have required Gunther to have a condition for the match.

"Here's what I am doing. If I am Gunther, I am going out and Pat McAfee is making the challenge. And yeah I will accept your challenge, but if I beat you, I get five minutes with him (Michale Cole). What happened to things like that Chris? What happened to things like that?" [8:30 onwards]
The WWE veteran laid out his prediction for Gunther's match

According to Vince Russo, it was hard to predict what the WWE creative team might do with Gunther's match against Pat McAfee.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran talked about how he would have booked the match if he were the one writing.

"It is so hard to call because you just don't know what they are going to do. If it's me, I am having Gunther destroy Pat McAfee. If I am writing the show, that's what I am doing. Will they do that? I absolutely have no idea." [0:53 onwards]
It remains to be seen what Pat McAfee plans to do to level the playing field with Gunther at WWE Backlash.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Neda Ali
