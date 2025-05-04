Gunther's match at WWE Backlash should go only one way, says furious veteran (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Gunther is slated to have a rather unique match at Backlash, where he will be facing RAW color commentator Pat McAfee. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there is only one sensible way of booking the fight.

Ad

Gunther is considered to be one of the toughest names on WWE's roster at the moment, and he only loses on rare occasions. At WrestleMania 41, The Ring General dropped the title to Jey Uso, who ended his 259-day reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. As expected, this has affected his status as a dangerous opponent.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer appeared to be furious at the creative team, who, according to him, were unreliable in terms of booking fights. But if he were the one writing, he said would only go the logical route and have Gunther absolutely squash Pat McAfee.

Ad

Trending

"It is so hard to call because you just don't know what they are going to do. If it's me, I am having Gunther destroy Pat McAfee. If I am writing the show, that's what I am doing. Will they do that? I absolutely have no idea." [0:53 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Ad

WWE analyst also has similar prediction

According to WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg, Pat McAfee needs to be decimated in the match against Gunther at Backlash.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg stated that there were two ways of booking the match, with both of them ending in Pat McAfee's defeat.

"There's only two possible conclusions to Backlash. One, someone gets in the way and stops it and saves Pat. And the more likely and I think probably better option is Pat leaves in an ambulance. Like, that's the only way. There's no reason that Gunther should do anything to Pat. I mean, Pat is an athlete, and Pat has wrestled before. So, it's not like it's a match with Michael Cole. Like, Pat could literally go hard in the gym right now for the next two weeks, even, and probably come out looking pretty toned and ready in a couple of weeks. But he should still get absolutely smoked by Gunther," Rosenberg said. [30:04 - 30:37]

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell how Pat McAfee stands up to The Ring General at Backlash on May 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Writing with Russo and embed the exclusive YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More