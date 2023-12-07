"Gunther leaves on a stretcher," "Ring General can't withstand him" - WWE Universe wants rising 30-year-old star on the main roster

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has defeated every challenger in his path to become one of the most dominant champions of this era. However, fans want a rising superstar to move to the main roster and clash with The Ring General inside the squared circle.

The star in question is Ilja Dragunov. Many of NXT's top stars, such as Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Dragunov himself, have already honed their craft and seem ready for management to call them up to WWE's main roster.

Recently, fans reacted to Ilja Dragunov's run as NXT Champion and praised the intensity that the Mad Dragon has been bringing to his matches and promos ahead of NXT Deadline 2023. The WWE Universe wants him to join the main roster, and many believe he's ready for RAW or SmackDown.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also want Dragunov to be the one to finally dethrone Gunther and become the next Intercontinental Champion. It will be interesting to see when the management decides to move The Mad Dragon to WWE's main roster.

Gunther talks about a potential feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther dominated the roster and won the Intercontinental Championship during a time when Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were among the most entertaining acts on Friday Night SmackDown. Sadly, the two never crossed paths during their time on the same brand.

Speaking to Steve Fall, Gunther was asked if he would like to feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the near future if he gets the opportunity. Check it out:

"We'll see, time will tell (...) It's nothing where I go, I need to do this now. That has to happen now, anything like that. I'm focused on what I do now, I think, in the long run (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think [so] because what Roman is to the Universal Title now is to what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing (...) Further down the line, that's definitely something interesting to get into." (From 6:52 to 7:40)

It will be interesting to see what The Ring General does next as the Intercontinental Champion.

Do you want to see Ilja Dragunov dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here